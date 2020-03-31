Employees at two Charlotte-area Lowe’s stores test positive for coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Associates at two Charlotte-area Lowe’s stores are in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, Lowe’s confirmed Tuesday.
One employee who tested positive for the virus worked at the Ballantyne-area Lowe’s on Ballantyne Commons Parkway. The second associate worked at the Northlake location on Perimeter Parkway.
Lowe’s says the Ballantyne-area employee last worked on March 24 and the Northlake location employee last worked on March 23. The company did not say which departments the employees worked in.
“In both cases, the associated have been quarantined and are receiving care, and we are supporting them as they recover,” Lowe’s said in a statement.
Lowe’s says the stores will remain open and that extra steps are being taken to clean the stores beyond cleaning protocol.
“The well-being of our associates and customers is Lowe’s priority,” the company said. “In an abundance of caution, associates who had worked closely with either individual over a period of time have been put on a paid leave.”
Lowe’s stores reportedly have social distancing signage and overhead announcements every 15 minutes. Plexiglass shields have also been installed at the cash registers of Charlotte-area stores.
“To recognize their efforts and help with unplanned expenses,” Lowe’s said, all associates have received bonuses - $150 for part-time workers and $300 for full-time workers.
The company says its associates are being offered 14 days of emergency paid leave associates who may be at greater risk of contracting the virus are being offered an additional two weeks.
