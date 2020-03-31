FIRST ALERT: Storms possible Tuesday afternoon, early evening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 First Alert Weather team is monitoring a line of storms expected to move over the Lowcountry late Tuesday afternoon.
The Storm Prediction Center increased the risk to the Lowcountry to its second-lowest level, Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said.
CLICK HERE to download the free Live 5 First Alert Weather app.
The showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in after 4 p.m. and remain over the area through about 8 p.m., Walsh said.
The main threat from the storm system is damaging winds, he said.
A few storms could produce lightning and gusty winds, Meteorologist Joey Sovine said. There is a very low risk of a tornado, especially south of our area closer to a warm front, he said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.