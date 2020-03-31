First U.S. service member dies from coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTV) - A New Jersey Army National Guardsman died Saturday, a week after he had been hospitalized from COVID-19.
“Today is a sad day for the Department of Defense as we have lost our first American service member – active, reserve or Guard – to Coronavirus,” said Secretary of Defense Mark Esper. “This is a stinging loss for our military community, and our condolences go out to his family, friends, civilian co-workers and the entire National Guard community. The news of this loss strengthens our resolve to work ever more closely with our interagency partners to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
The Department of Defense adopted mitigation measures in January meant to protect service members, civilian employees, contractors and their families from the virus. Those include mandated social distancing, termination of certain work and training activities and testing for community members.
The person’s name was not released.
