Hospitality group launches campaign to feed laid-off workers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Hospitality Group is working to make sure healthcare workers and laid-off hospitality employees aren’t going hungry.
The group recently had to lay off about 330 employees because of the coronavirus pandemic.
After that, the CEO of the company says he was trying to think of what they could do to help those employees out.
"I was thinking the least I could do for the employees is give them a meal based on what we have," CHG CEO Sam Mustafa said. "I thought this was a great mission to do in difficult times and it's our chance to do something for the community."
CHG has employed roughly 15% of paid hospitality workers to help serve and prepare meals for this nation-wide campaign.
The meals are provided as a pick-up or delivery option for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
People working in the food and beverage industry say simple things like a hot meal, really helps them during this time.
"They may not be able to give us hundreds of thousands of dollars to help us with rent and such but they can make us special and make us feel like we're not being forgotten," Kiawah Island Golf Resort worker Marlie Miranda said.
Staff and volunteers from the hospitality group are providing a donated hot meal at all four of their TOAST! restaurants in West Ashley, Summerville, Mt. Pleasant, and Downtown Charleston.
The campaign is planned to run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Mustafa says they will keep on going through with this campaign until the food runs out.
He also hopes this inspired other restaurants around the area and the country to do the same.
