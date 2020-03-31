Live 5 Classroom: Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh holds weather class

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh is hosting Live 5 Classroom Tuesday afternoon.
During the closure of schools, the Live 5 News team is hosting “Live 5 Classroom” live on our Facebook page Tuesday and Thursday afternoons to provide additional materials to keep children engaged in learning at home.
During Tuesday’s Facebook Live, Walsh will explain how weather forecasting works.
To watch, “Like” the Live 5 News Facebook page. The live stream will begin at 2 p.m.
And be sure to check back every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m.
