Live 5 News to host online town hall on COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 News team is hosting a Facebook Live town hall on the novel coronavirus Tuesday night.
A panel of doctors and state lawmakers will answer questions via Facebook.
Panelists will include:
- Dr. Ebony Hilton: Critical Care/Anesthesiology
- Dr. Paula Orr: Obstetrics/Gynecology
- Dr. Jessica Townsend: Primary Care
- Darrin Goss, Sr., Coastal Community Foundation
- Sen. Marlon Kimpson, SC District 42
- Rep. Annie E. McDaniels, SC District 41
- Rep. Shedron D. Williams, SC District 122
They will have information on how to protect yourself, what state officials are doing to help you through this crisis, and where you can turn if you need help with basic necessities.
It starts at 8:15 p.m.
Just go to the Live 5 News Facebook page and watch beginning at 8:15 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.