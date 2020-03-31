Lowcountry Strong: Clinic providing medical care, food to people in need

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many organizations have stepped up to donate items to the clinic. Molina Healthcare donated $5,000 to help with the doorstep deliveries, the Junior League Diaper Bank donated more than 10,000 diapers and the Lowcountry Food Bank donated 250 boxes of non-perishable food items and more than 8,000 pounds of fresh produce, meat and dairy products. In addition to those organizations, Fields to Families donated more than 100 dozen eggs from a local chicken farm and 40 pounds of vegetables and local Subway owner Shahid Hussian donated more than 200 loaves of freshly baked bread and continues to donate bread on a daily basis.