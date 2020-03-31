McMaster announces closure of all non-essential businesses in S.C. due to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order Tuesday to close all non-essential businesses across the state to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
According to McMaster, the closing of these businesses will begin on April 1. He said state statute means the businesses will be closed 15 days, although his order can be amended at a later time.
The businesses are broken down in the following three categories:
Entertainment – bowling alleys, night clubs, arcades, concert halls, theaters, auditoriums, performing arts centers, tourist attractions including museums, racetracks , indoor children play areas (excluding daycares), adult entertainment venues, bingo halls, venues operated by social clubs
Athletic facilities and activities – fitness centers and gyms, spas and public pools, spectator sports, events that require shared sporting equipment, public playground equipment
Close contact service providers – barber shops, hair salons, waxing salons, nail salons, spas, body art facilities, tattoo parlors, tanning salons, massage therapy
All other business, unless closed by other orders, may remain open.
McMaster said there is a group available to verify and classify if a business falls into one of these three categories. That group can be reached at (803) 734-2873 or by email.
The governor announced the executive order during a briefing Tuesday afternoon with state public health officials to discuss the state’s response to the novel coronavirus.
