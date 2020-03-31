36,000 medical supplies delivering to 6 local counties

This week U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said stocking supplies is essential to this war against coronavirus."What I want to do in the spring is ramp up the supply chain, make sure we have masks and ventilators and all the things the front line troops need to fight this virus. This summer,. hopefully the heat will slow it down, and by the Fall Dr. Linda Bell [state epidemiologist for DHEC] will have drug therapies to wipe the hell out of this thing. By end of the year - a vaccine to kill it!"