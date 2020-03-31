36,000 medical supplies delivering to 6 local counties

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Counties across the state are getting a second round of medical supplies from the federal stockpile.
Nearly a quarter-million supplies came here to South Carolina for our hospitals.
SC DHEC reported it received 228,594 supplies in a second shipment released from the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) this past weekend.
It included N95 respirators, surgical masks, face shields, surgical gowns, coveralls and gloves.
Video from DHEC shows our National Guard loading up the supplies to distribute to counties in South Carolina, and from there, they'll be split up for hospitals.
About 16% of those supplies were allotted for six local counties:
Charleston - 13,403
Berkeley - 6,977
Dorchester - 5,245
Georgetown - 2,685
Colleton - 3,641
Williamsburg - 4,639
This week U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said stocking supplies is essential to this war against coronavirus."What I want to do in the spring is ramp up the supply chain, make sure we have masks and ventilators and all the things the front line troops need to fight this virus. This summer,. hopefully the heat will slow it down, and by the Fall Dr. Linda Bell [state epidemiologist for DHEC] will have drug therapies to wipe the hell out of this thing. By end of the year - a vaccine to kill it!"
The second shipment this past weekend was not quite as big as the first SNS delivery the state received back on March 20th. This second wave was not as large as DHEC estimated at that time.
