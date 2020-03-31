North Charleston leaders to give update on city’s COVID-19 plan

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The mayor of North Charleston will provide an update Tuesday morning on his city’s efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Mayor Keith Summey called a news briefing for 10 a.m. outside City Hall.
North Charleston is continuing to operate under limited functions with essential personnel through April 26:
• All public meetings cancelled through April 26.
• Roll cart and garbage pick up will continue as scheduled.
• Curbside yard debris and bulk trash pick will be collected the week of March 30 with collection occurring every other week.
- All public parks and playgrounds are closed.
- All recreational programs are suspended and facilities are closed.
- Summer camp registration has been postponed until further notice.
- All senior centers are closed.
- The permitting One Stop Shop has closed to in-person business.
- Building plans can still be submitted online for review by Zoning, Building, Fire, and Public Works, but expect a delayed response time due to limited staffing.
- Business licensing has closed to in-person. Renewals can be submitted online.
- For anyone unable to access the internet for permitting, a single terminal will be set up in the lobby of City Hall.
- Courts will only open for bond hearings, which will take place at 9 a.m. only. Bond paperwork must be turned in by 7 a.m. to be heard on the same day. All other court cases are to be rescheduled and written confirmation of the new court dates and times will be mailed to all case parties.
- All Cultural Arts facilities are closed, all school performances suspended. North Charleston Arts Fest and the Children’s Festival are cancelled.
- Police will continue to operate normally with no reduction in services.
- Fire will continue to operate normally with no reduction in services, however, all public events and stations visits are cancelled until further notice.
- North Charleston Fire Museum is closed until further notice.
- All events at the North Charleston Coliseum, Performing Arts Center, and Convention Center are cancelled through the end of the month with most shows rescheduled to a later date.
The city also has a citizens information hotline available to answer questions. Residents can call 843-740-5883 or 843-740-5887. The hotline is manned from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
