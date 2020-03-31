Number of S.C. COVID-19 cases pass 1,000-mark

Number of S.C. COVID-19 cases pass 1,000-mark
State health officials say there are more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in South Carolina as of Tuesday afternoon. (Source: AP)
By Patrick Phillips and Ray Rivera | March 31, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT - Updated March 31 at 4:42 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina reported 158 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday afternoon, bringing the state’s total to 1,083.

That word came from State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell at a news conference from the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center.

Cases now span across 42 of the state’s 46 counties.

The new cases reported Tuesday are located in the following counties:

  • Abbeville County: 1 case
  • Aiken County: 4 cases
  • Anderson County: 8 cases
  • Bamberg County: 2 cases
  • Beaufort County: 17 cases
  • Berkeley County: 1 case
  • Calhoun County: 1 case
  • Charleston County: 19 cases
  • Clarendon County: 7 cases
  • Dorchester County: 5 cases
  • Fairfield County: 1 case
  • Florence County: 4 cases
  • Georgetown County: 2 cases
  • Greenville County: 18 cases
  • Greenwood County: 2 cases
  • Horry County: 5 cases
  • Kershaw County: 6 cases
  • Lancaster County: 1 case
  • Lexington County: 13 cases
  • Oconee County: 1 case
  • Orangeburg County: 1 case
  • Pickens County: 1 case
  • Richland County: 13 cases
  • Spartanburg County: 7 cases
  • Sumter County: 5 cases
  • York County: 13 cases

In terms of total cases, Richland County remains the hardest hit with 148. Charleston County reported a total of 142, and Greenville had 106 cases as of Tuesday afternoon.

The state has also reported a total of 22 deaths.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.