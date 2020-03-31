Number of S.C. COVID-19 cases pass 1,000-mark

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina reported 158 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Tuesday afternoon, bringing the state’s total to 1,083.
That word came from State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell at a news conference from the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center.
Cases now span across 42 of the state’s 46 counties.
The new cases reported Tuesday are located in the following counties:
- Abbeville County: 1 case
- Aiken County: 4 cases
- Anderson County: 8 cases
- Bamberg County: 2 cases
- Beaufort County: 17 cases
- Berkeley County: 1 case
- Calhoun County: 1 case
- Charleston County: 19 cases
- Clarendon County: 7 cases
- Dorchester County: 5 cases
- Fairfield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 4 cases
- Georgetown County: 2 cases
- Greenville County: 18 cases
- Greenwood County: 2 cases
- Horry County: 5 cases
- Kershaw County: 6 cases
- Lancaster County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 13 cases
- Oconee County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 1 case
- Pickens County: 1 case
- Richland County: 13 cases
- Spartanburg County: 7 cases
- Sumter County: 5 cases
- York County: 13 cases
In terms of total cases, Richland County remains the hardest hit with 148. Charleston County reported a total of 142, and Greenville had 106 cases as of Tuesday afternoon.
The state has also reported a total of 22 deaths.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.