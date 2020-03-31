Parent Survival Guide: Pregnancy and the coronavirus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - According to the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists, as of now the data does not put pregnant women at higher risk of getting the coronavirus.
Dr. Douglas Holtzman with the pediatric ER unit at Summerville Medical Center says that’s no reason for women who are pregnant to let their guards down.
“You don’t want to compromise yourself and become sick when you are pregnant so you want to try to remain at home or separate family members who are sick,” says Holtzman.
For Kayley Benson, who’s due to give both at the end of July, trips to run errands have become less common as the coronavirus pandemic grows.
She says because she works in healthcare she already keeps safe practices in mind.
“I’m more cautious of touching things and washing my hands, more often when you have a baby you are more cautious of those things anyway,” says Benson.
Holtzman says while many people have already resorted to quarantining themselves in the house, he says now is definitely the time especially for the safety of you and your baby to change some habits.
He says that means ordering groceries online and picking up prescriptions in the pharmacy drive thru if you can.
“You need to stay as well and healthy as possible. Protect yourself like you would with the flu," says Holtzman.
And When it comes to newborns.
”I would avoid the kissing of the cheeks and forehead, and I know they’re cute and everything but avoid touching their faces and getting into their faces," says Holtzman.
As for Haley and the upcoming arrival of her baby boy.
“I might be more cautious about bringing him out. Just being cautious with him as well and not letting people touch him without washing hands,” says Benson.
Holtzman says it’s also important for pregnant women to call your doctor if you have symptoms like dry cough, a fever or shortness of breath.
He says you might need to be seen, and maybe even tested, but it’s also important to give your doctor advance warning before going into the office so the staff can take precautions.
