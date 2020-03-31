Person associated with Military Magnet Academy tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County School District say someone associated with Military Magnet Academy has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to CCSD, the Department of Health and Environmental Control contacted Military Magnet Tuesday afternoon and reported that someone associated with the school tested positive for coronavirus with the possible exposure happening on March 18.
CCSD officials say the school’s principal did a callout to families and staff and provided them with a letter from DHEC to inform them of the situation.
“The letter from DHEC includes important information as it relates to monitoring symptoms and steps to take if someone shows signs of illness,” CCSD officials said. “School and district leaders understand the community’s concern about this matter as we work to give timely information and balance that with the individual’s right to privacy.”
