Rain and storms to arrive later today

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re tracking an area of low pressure sliding across the Southeast for the potential of rain, and even a few thunderstorms, late today. Most of Tuesday will be dry as we start to see the clouds roll in and temperatures drop from highs in the 80s to the 70s. A line of rain and storms will start to approach I-95 late this afternoon and rain and storms approaching the coastline between 5-7pm. A few storms could produce lightning and gusty winds. There is a very low risk of a tornado, especially south of our area closer to a warm front. We’ll continue to monitor the storm potential today but right now it appears the higher risk will be to our south.