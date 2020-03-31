Roper St. Francis Health reports 17 new cases of COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Health is reporting its largest one-day increase in new cases of the novel coronavirus since it began testing patients.
RSFH officials reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning, bringing the total number to 53.
“We are seeing more test results coming back as well as an increased number of patients being tested, and we anticipate these numbers to continue to climb for these reasons,” RSFH spokesman Andy Lyons said.
Six of the confirmed COVID-19 patients have been admitted to one of our hospitals, and the remainder were asked to self-quarantine at home, Lyons said.
On Monday, a total of 133 patients visited our drive-thru specimen collecting site at 5133 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. That’s the largest number of patients to visit this site in a day, Lyons said.
Hospital officials have not identified which of its facilities COVID-19 patients are being treated.
