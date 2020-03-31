S.C. National Guard activated to deliver medical supplies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina National Guard has focused on delivering medical supplies to hospitals across the state since being activated by Gov. Henry McMaster.
In just two shipments, they were able to deliver nearly 20,000 face masks, 6,000 N95 respirators, 2,600 face shields, and more to Charleston County. Charleston County is one of the top recipients of the supplies.
The mobilization is similar to a hurricane or other state of emergencies. The 140 service members are helping where they are needed.
The service members loaded up nearly 50 trucks between the two days of shipments and traveled to all 46 counties. The supplies are distributed between the counties based on hospital needs and population.
The National Guard says they are now coordinating with state and county officials, and they are prepared to start another round of distributions as soon as the supplies are ready. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control receives the supplies from the Strategic National Stock Pile.
The National Guard also says that, when it comes to any enforcement that may be needed in the future, that would be solely up to the local law enforcement.
