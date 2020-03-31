S.C. unemployment officials address concerns with claims process amid high volumes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Unemployment insurance claims in South Carolina are at an all-time high during the coronavius pandemic.
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce says unemployment claims jumped about 1,600 percent following the coronavirus related closures which caused people to be out of work.
Officials say they usually see about 2,000 claims a week, but that number went up to nearly 30,000 the week before last.
New statistics for last week are expected to released on Thursday.
State officials say it can take seven to 14 days after a claim is made for people to receive their benefits.
Employers have 10 days to respond to the employment verification that confirms a person worked at a particular place prior to a layoff.
It’s required to avoid fraud.
The Chief Administrative Officer for South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Jamie Suber says they are committed to serving the community and are making real-time adjustment to improve the process and technical issues.
People filing unemployment claims have reported long wait times for calls and technical difficulties in the online system. People also say they have questions about the filing process.
"I want them to understand the individuals who work are committed to providing services at critical times," Suber said. "We ask them to have patience with us but know that we take their inquiries, their concerns and their situations very seriously and we want to ensure that we can provide whatever benefits they need in a timely manner."
Suber says there's a learning curve as new people try to navigate their website and the requirements moving forward.
He says one of the common issues people have is getting their Social Security Numbers validated.
All 50 states are working to verify those number in the Social Security Administration (SSA) database and the system is overloaded which is causing delays. SSA is working to expand their traffic capacity for accessing their database, but no solution has been determined.
"We understand the magnitude of this pandemic event, it's something that we never seen or experienced in South Carolina," Suber said.
The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce has a COVID-19 Resource Hub which also includes job openings.
You can also call 1-866-831-1724. Business hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. Call volume is high so expect major delays.
