Mount Pleasant mayor announces ‘Stay at Home’ proclamation

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie issued a proclamation ordering its residents to stay at home for the next 14 days.
It begins at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday and runs through April 13, he said.
“We want to keep you home with your family now," Haynie said. "You are not stuck at home, you are safe at home.”
Haynie said it will follow the CDC guidelines for which businesses are classified as “essential.” It also puts a temporary stop to short-term rentals.
It also extends Mount Pleasant’s State of Emergency declaration through April 15, he said.
Haynie said there’s enough support on town council to “not overturn this proclamation.”
“This is a hardship unlike any of us have experienced in our lifetime,” Haynie said. “This storm has hit. This is not like a hurricane that we are waiting to hit our shore and see where it might come from, and then assess the damage afterwards. This storm is already here.”
