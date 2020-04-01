Berkeley Co. teachers will use upcoming ‘workday’ for blended learning preparations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County students will get a break from online courses this Friday as teachers work to transition their lesson plans to a new, blended learning platform that will roll out next week.
Parents should expect to get more information regarding how this program will impact their children in the coming days.
Berkeley County School District leaders said Edgenuity offers teachers a suite of learning applications that will allow them to customize their lesson plans while making sure students are mastering subjects.
The district has entered a 15-month contract with Edgenuity for $615,302. The payment came from the district’s technology budget in the general fund, however officials said they plan to use this program long term and will build its cost into the district’s annual budget.
Berkeley County School District was one of the first in the state to pilot the SC Department of Education’s eLearning program for weather makeup days. However, it’s not sustainable for an extended closure. Officials said their experience with eLearning was an advantage for the district in the midst of closures caused by the coronavirus.
“Thinking about how we can sustain really high-quality education for our students, our teachers, our parents, and we knew at the rate we were going, there was going to be a point of some exhaustion that was going to happen. So, we started quickly looking into a learning management system that could help to support all of our stakeholders,” Chief Academic and Innovation Officer Dr. Kelly Wulf said. “We are engaging and not losing that student-teacher relationship and interaction, which is so very important, and also, being able to provide a lot of creativity to enhance learning, so that kids can demonstrate their performance in multiple ways.”
South Carolina schools will remain closed through April, according to state officials.
Gov. Henry McMaster and South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman announced the state’s schools will remain closed for the duration of the month of April and released the following joint statement:
“At this time, students, parents, and families should plan for South Carolina’s schools to remain closed through the month of April. Our dedicated teachers and school administrators have done a tremendous job in making it possible for our students to learn at home. We understand that the prospect of schools remaining closed for an extended period of time places stress and strain on parents and children. Rest assured, if there is any way to safely open our schools earlier, we will do that, but schools must remain closed to protect the health and safety of South Carolinians.”
“It’s just being able to support long-term, really goon instruction. I think that’s the biggest worry,” Wulf said. “What this platform does is, it gives content directly to teachers. They can customize. They can group. It offers personalization…kids can progress at different paces, and then we can provide supports underneath.”
Officials said parents can expect benefits from Edgenuity, too. The program will provide more consistency in the amount of work a child is required to do each day. The platform also delivers translation services.
“Supports are in the platform, so any passage can be orally read. It translates into 26 different languages. Those were some of the things too that were challenges for us. Just how do you translate in a virtual platform,” Wulf said.
The platform offers other communication tools, too.
“The teacher is constantly communicating with them, just like they would in a brick and mortar classroom,” Interim Director of Academics and Innovation Hannah Studemeyer said. “The teach can interact with the students and let them know how they’re doing on assignments, or if a student seems to be having trouble, they can say, ok let’s stop your pathway here so I can intervene.”
Officials said the platform will help students learn beyond just completing a work sheet at home.
“It’s really about bringing learning to life. We don’t want it to just be, I’m on a computer, I’m clicking away, but how do we bring it to life,” Wulf said.
Berkeley County School District is recognizing April 3 as a teacher workday, and no new student lessons will be assigned on that Friday.
Teachers will also have a workday on Friday, April 10, which was previously scheduled on the calendar, according to a press release.
“We appreciate the commitment of our students, and the parents who support them, to complete assignments and continue their learning,” Superintendent Eddie Ingram said. “Please use Friday as an opportunity to review and ‘catch-up’ or enjoy a day with your family. We are confident that this transition to a blended learning platform will bring relief to teachers, students and parents.”
