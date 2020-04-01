Charleston tattoo shop owner shares financial impacts amid non-essential business closures

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered all non-essential businesses to close in the state by 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The executive order will be in effect for 15 days, but that could change.
It's an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.
Non-essential businesses include entertainment and recreation facilities, hair and nail salons, barbershops, tattoo shops and more.
The co-owner of the Blu Gorilla Tattoo Shop Tim Dennis says people need to take social distancing seriously. Prior to their closing, he says they were taking extra precautions to keep their clients safe.
They have locations in Goose Creek and Charleston. The Charleston locations closed prior to the governor’s order because of the Mayor of Charleston John Tecklenburg’s stay-at-home order was put in place sooner.
"I think my shop is a lot safer than some of the essential businesses that are open right now," Dennis said.
He says before the closure they screened customers for symptoms and upgraded their safety measures.
“I actually felt like it was safe for someone to get tattooed,” Dennis said. “First off they had been vetted, second off the first thing they did was wash their hands and everything they touched was sanitized immediately after they touched it.”
He says they usually have about 10 to 15 clients a day. With the shop being closed, he says this is a difficult time for his employees without having this income.
"That's what my employees are most afraid of is the financial insecurity that comes with we don't know when this is going to end, there's no end date," Dennis said.
Thousands of businesses across the state are being impacted by the closure. Grocery stores are among the essential businesses.
“I didn’t really notice how dangerous these other places where until I was in the grocery store and I thought to myself, how many people have touched this can of peas that I’m touching with my bare hands...how many people are in this line that could have corona,” Dennis said.
Despite the economic impacts, he believes more if not all businesses should close to slow the spread of the virus.
“The sooner everything just stops the sooner everything can come back to normal,” Dennis said.
