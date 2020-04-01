CofC to give refunds to students for fees related to housing, meal plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The College of Charleston announced Wednesday they have developed a process through which students will receive refunds to fees in relation to on-campus housing, meal prep and parking.
According to the college, refunds will be calculated based on a prorated daily rate beginning when the college moved to online classes the week after spring break.
Guidelines for refunds include:
- Only students who remain enrolled for the remainder of the semester are eligible for a refund. The suspension of in-person instruction does not change the student’s enrollment status for billing, financial aid and/or reporting purposes.
- Students who were granted an exemption to be allowed to remain on campus for the remainder of the semester will not be eligible for a housing or meal plan refund.
- Refunds will first be applied to any remaining current charges.
Refunds will look different for each student depending on their financial arrangement with the college and will be processed by the College of Charleston over the next two weeks and will be posted to each student’s MyCharleston account.
