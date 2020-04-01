Fares suspended on Georgetown County’s public bus service

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County residents who need to travel locally during the COVID-19 outbreak will soon be able to ride the bus for free.
The Waccamaw Regional Transportation Authority announced on Wednesday afternoon that fare collection on its Coast RTA buses will be suspended beginning on Thursday, April 2.
The transit agency, which is based in neighboring Horry County, operates public bus service in Georgetown County communities such as the City of Georgetown, Pawleys Island, Murrells Inlet, and Andrews.
Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, Coast RTA is asking that passengers only take advantage of the free service if they need to travel for an essential purpose.
Riders should not board a public bus if they are feeling ill or have been close to someone who is ill.
Passengers who do not use a wheelchair or mobility device are asked to only use the rear door of the bus.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.