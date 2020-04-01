38 MUSC Health employees have tested positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hospital officials have announced that four more MUSC Health employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
The new cases brings the total number of positive cases for MUSC employees to 38.
“We support our team member’s rights to privacy and protection of health information and will not confirm or deny name, role or any other identifying information related to COVID-19 positive cases for our workforce,” MUSC officials said."We have internal notification and tracing protocols in place to contact those patients who may have been at high-risk for exposure from a health care provider."
MUSC has reported 174 COVID-19 positive cases from outpatient and community collection sites, as well as 5 inpatient positive cases.
