Noticeable cool down moves in today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved through the Lowcountry overnight and drier, cooler air will move in today. Clouds will gradually give way to sunshine today with highs only in the 60s. It will be breezy at times today with the breeze dying down tonight. We expect a sunny stretch of weather Thursday through the weekend with highs climbing back into the 70s.
TODAY: Clouds to Sunshine. Cooler. High 65.
THURSDAY: Sunny Sky. High 70.
FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 75.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 76.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 78
