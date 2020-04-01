Police arrest boy in Hanahan shooting that injured 4

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan Police say a 17-year-old Goose Creek boy is the sixth person arrested in connection with a March 23 shooting.
The teen, whose identity was not released because of his age, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and unlawful possession of a weapon, Lt. Cassie Brooks said.
U.S. Marshals assisted in the teen's arrest Tuesday night, she said.
The shooting happened on Edinburgh Drive and sent four to the hospital, police said. The following day, investigators announced the arrest of five people, including one 16-year-old.
Police said in a statement the shooting was an isolated incident and the area where the shooting happened “is a very safe place to live.”
Police say the investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.
