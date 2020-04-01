Roper St. Francis Health reports 12 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials at Roper St. Francis Health say they have confirmed a total of 65 cases of the novel coronavirus at their hospitals.
Roper spokesman Andy Lyons said the hospital reported 12 new cases as of Wednesday.
Five of those cases have been admitted to one of their hospitals, he said.
Officials have declined to identify the specific hospital.
Roper officials reported 17 new cases Tuesday, which they said was its largest one-day increase in new cases of the novel coronavirus since it began testing patients.
