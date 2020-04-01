South Carolina creating COVID-19 database for first responders

“Currently today, we are now asking, ‘Have you tested positive for COVID-19, have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive, or anyone who is exhibiting symptoms,’” Jim Lake, the center’s director, said. “In our process, once we enter an address and a generic chief complaint that information is already being sent out to responders, and they’re already on their way to the call. So, the sooner we can alert them that there is a confirmed COVID-19 case or a suspected one at the location they’re going, that allows them to how they’re going to approach the scene and whether they’re going to wear protective gear to go in. This helps protect our first responders from being exposed and taken out of the rotation to help our citizens.”