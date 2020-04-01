South Carolina creating COVID-19 database for first responders

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health is creating a database that will give first responders more information about the places and people they’re responding to during the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement came on Tuesday during a news conference with Dr. Linda Bell, DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control.
“We are setting up a system through a secure database to provide to EMS dispatchers information that they need to make decisions about response,” Bell said.
The details of this system are limited, but it did come after the South Carolina Association of Counties wrote a letter last week to Governor Henry McMaster.
“Local first responders desperately need to know the location of infected persons," the letter stated. “DHEC appears to interpret state law as prohibiting the release of location information of infected persons to key county officials. This means our first responders are ‘flying blind’ when responding to emergency situations.”
They then requested the governor authorize the release of this information to a county’s emergency management official.
Charleston Director of Emergency Management Shannon Scaff said he’s in support of this system and added it’s come up in many of his meetings with department leaders.
“One of the lead topics is about exposure or potential exposure, making sure our work force is safe, and right there on the front lines is our first responders," Scaff said. "So, anything that can help us ensure the safety of our first responders is going to be top priority for us.”
Charleston County Consolidated 911 dispatchers are also now asking callers a number of new virus-related questions to better prepare those responding to the scene.
“Currently today, we are now asking, ‘Have you tested positive for COVID-19, have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive, or anyone who is exhibiting symptoms,’” Jim Lake, the center’s director, said. “In our process, once we enter an address and a generic chief complaint that information is already being sent out to responders, and they’re already on their way to the call. So, the sooner we can alert them that there is a confirmed COVID-19 case or a suspected one at the location they’re going, that allows them to how they’re going to approach the scene and whether they’re going to wear protective gear to go in. This helps protect our first responders from being exposed and taken out of the rotation to help our citizens.”
The department of health still has not responded to requests for more information on this database and when it’ll be up and running.
