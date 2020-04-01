Three people in custody after drive-by shooting in Goose Creek damages homes, cars

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Three people are in custody following a drive-by shooting at a Goose Creek mobile home park that damaged houses and cars.
It happened on Wednesday at 12:49 p.m. in the area of Barton Drive in the Birch Hollow Mobile Home Park
“It was reported that a yellow Nissan Pathfinder left the area just after the shooting took place,” Goose Creek police officials said.
Officers then conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching that description on North Goose Creek Boulevard, and investigators say it was determined through the investigation that the vehicle was involved in the incident.
“All three subjects in the vehicle were subsequently taken into custody,” GCPD officials said.
An investigation determined that no one was shot during this incident.
“There are numerous vehicles and residences that sustained property damage,” police said.
Officers are continuing the investigation.
If you have any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call police (843) 863-5200, Crime Stoppers (843) 554-1111, or contact Investigator Powell at (843) 863-5200 ext. 2356.
