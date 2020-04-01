Veterinary clinics moving to curb-side appointments to fight COVID-19

At the West Ashley Veterinary Clinic, along with some others, the new protocol keeps pet parents in their car while their animals are seen inside. The appointment starts with a conversation over the phone. Then a vet technicians will come out and grab your pet. After the appointment they bring the pet back out to your car, and all payments are made over the phone.The West Ashley Veterinary Clinic is one of several that started a new protocol that keeps pet parents in their car while their animals are seen inside.