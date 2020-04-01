West Ashley girl celebrates birthday without party, but with big smiles

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - When social distancing kept a little girl from having a birthday party, she found a creative way to celebrate.
Khyla Lanoue lives in West Ashley. On Tuesday, she turned 7 years old.
But since gatherings of people are not a good idea because of COVID-19, Khyla’s mother, Denise, made her daughter a sign she could hold outside their home.
Khyla waved to cars while holding the sign to let people know about her big day.
Even precautions against a pandemic couldn’t stifle her excitement on her birthday!
