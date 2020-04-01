West Ashley girl celebrates birthday without party, but with big smiles

Khyla Lanoue held a sign at passing cars to let them know of her big day. (Source: Denise Lanoue)
By Live 5 Web Staff | April 1, 2020 at 2:42 PM EDT - Updated April 1 at 2:51 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - When social distancing kept a little girl from having a birthday party, she found a creative way to celebrate.

Khyla Lanoue lives in West Ashley. On Tuesday, she turned 7 years old.

But since gatherings of people are not a good idea because of COVID-19, Khyla’s mother, Denise, made her daughter a sign she could hold outside their home.

Khyla waved to cars while holding the sign to let people know about her big day.

Even precautions against a pandemic couldn’t stifle her excitement on her birthday!

