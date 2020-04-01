Witness to attempted murder-suicide: ‘It just feels like a bad dream’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a man was inside his home Wednesday morning when his father shot his mother and then killed himself.
Police say the shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Avonshire Drive in the Weatherstone subdivision.
Alex Jones says he was asleep when he heard two gunshots.
“I smelled some gunpowder and then I’m like, ‘Oh, it might be in my dream,’” Jones said. “I heard my mom screaming my name and then like, ‘Oh ----,’ you know.”
Jones tried to help his mom.
“I rush over and see my mom on the ground. My brother is trying to calm my dad down because he has the gun to his head, my dad had the gun to his head, not my brother’s,” Jones said.
He says his mom was shot below her chest.
“I was shaking, shaking bad, like it just feels like a bad dream,” Jones said.
Jones says he did not try to speak to his father.
“I was too scared, I was scared he was going to do something else, so I tried to keep my distance as much as possible,” Jones said.
“I had to like drag my mom away from my dad’s line of sight, just in case anything were to happen.”
Jones says his dad then shot himself.
Police say he died at the scene.
Jones’ mom was taken to a hospital to be treated for her wounds.
He says she’s expected to recover.
Jones is still trying to deal with what happened.
“Yesterday was normal. You know, like yesterday was normal, like, what just happened?” he asked.
Police are still trying to determine the motive for the shooting.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.