Cane Bay community honors first responders continuing to work through pandemic

CANE BAY, S.C. (WCSC) - People in the Cane Bay community are honoring first responders who are helping to keep us safe during this pandemic.
On Wednesday night, families in the Dell Webb neighborhood lined their homes with candles and luminaries as a show of support.
They said it’s for people at the hospitals, law enforcement, and even people in grocery stores still serving people.
“We really care, we want to show these people that we have their back," said Greg Slempa, a resident. “Don’t lose hope, we really care. We’re behind you one hundred percent.”
