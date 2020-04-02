Fake letters claim Charleston, MUSC seeking college students for COVID-19 vaccine trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is warning residents that scam letters are being sent to College of Charleston students claiming the City of Charleston Public Service Department and MUSC are seeking healthy students to participate in a vaccine trial for COVID-19.
City officials say these letters are fake, and there is no such vaccine trial.
The letters seem to instruct the recipient to show up in person at 180 Lockwood for a health screening.
There is no health screening located at 180 Lockwood, according to the city of Charleston.
