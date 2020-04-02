COVID-19 reported in all 46 counties across South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials announced Thursday afternoon that there has been 261 new cases of COVID-19.
That brings the statewide total cases to 1,554 in all 46 counties, according to officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control
“There are now documented cases of COVID-19 in every county across our state,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician. “The level in which it continues to spread will hinge on all of our actions. Please do your part and stay home and limit your close contact with others.”
As of Thursday afternoon, there have been 6,995 tests for coronavirus with 1,554 testing positive and 5,441 testing negative.
Charleston County has the most positive cases in the state with 231 followed by Richland County with 200.
The agency also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19.
The deaths occurred in elderly individuals who all had underlying health conditions.
Two were residents of Florence County, one of Anderson County, one Horry County, and one of Sumter County.
This brings the total number of deaths in the state to 31.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
- Abbeville County: 2 cases
- Aiken County: 4 cases
- Anderson County: 10 cases
- Bamberg County: 1 case
- Beaufort County: 29 cases
- Berkeley County: 15 cases
- Charleston County: 41 cases
- Cherokee County: 1 case
- Chester County: 3 cases
- Chesterfield County: 1 case
- Clarendon County: 3 cases
- Colleton County: 1 case
- Darlington County: 4 cases
- Dorchester County: 8 cases
- Fairfield County: 1 case
- Florence County: 5 cases
- Georgetown County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 25 cases
- Greenwood County: 2 cases
- Hampton County: 1 case
- Horry County: 8 cases
- Jasper County: 3 cases
- Kershaw County: 13 cases
- Lancaster County: 9 cases
- Lee County: 3 cases
- Lexington County: 9 cases
- Marlboro County: 1 case
- McCormick County: 1 case
- Newberry County: 2 cases
- Pickens County: 1 case
- Richland County: 24 cases
- Saluda County: 1 case
- Spartanburg County: 5 cases
- Sumter County: 18 cases
- Union County: 2 cases
- Williamsburg County: 3 cases
