DD2 distance learning packets now available

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County School District 2 says parents needing to pickup distance learning packets for their children need to do so Thursday.
Paper versions of the packets, which cover lessons through April 30, will be available for pickup from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and again from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at all schools for families to pickup.
DIstrict officials are urging families to use the online option if they can to limit person-to-person contact.
With more time for teachers and school officials to prepare, they say these packets will now have a more relaxed workload. The State Superintendent adjusted the minutes required of students to adhere to the new normal. They say the seven-hour day at school is not the same as seven hours of work at home.
Additionally, these packets will include suggested schedules and calendars for parents to follow along with. Calendars will have daily and weekly schedules.
DD2 officials say they are also working towards more teacher to student communication through Microsoft Teams.
The plan for lessons beyond April 30 is not yet clear.
