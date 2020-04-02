Dorchester Co. deputies looking for person of interest in fraud case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person believed to be in connection with a fraud case in Summerville.
Police say video was captured of a fraudulent transaction on February 21 at the Publix located at 1585 Central Ave.
Authorities ask that if you see the person, that you find probable cause to stop and field interview him. Police note that there is no warrant on file for the subject and that he is only a person of interest.
