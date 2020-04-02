Dorchester Co. deputies searching for person of interest for neighborhood car break-ins

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators in Dorchester County are searching for a person of interested in connection to car break-ins at a North Charleston area neighborhood.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office released pictures of a person they say is wanted for questioning for his involvement in break-ins and several vehicles being tampered with in the Appian Landing neighborhood.
“The suspect has not been identified at this time,” DCSO officials said.
If you have any information on the identity of the person of interest you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 873-5111 or Det. C. Easterlin at (843) 832-0350 ext. 1314.
