Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers announced they've signed free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson from the Jets to a two-year contract. A person familiar with the situation says the contract is worth $20 million. The person spoke to The Associated Press on March 24 under condition of anonymity because the team doesn't announce financial terms of contracts. He joins a young and crowded Panthers receiving corps that now includes nine wideouts. Anderson is expected to battle for the No. 2 spot with Curtis Samuel. D.J. Moore was the team's leading receiver last year with 87 catches for 1,175 yards and four TDs.
UNDATED (AP) — IndyCar's second virtual race has been picked up by NBC Sports Network after the inaugural event drew 600,000 viewers to various online streams. The race from virtual Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama will be aired Saturday and called by NBC's booth of Leigh Diffey, Townsend Bell and Paul Tracy. NASCAR has twice set the esports record for viewers, with more than 1 million tuning into its virtual race last week aired on various Fox Sports platforms.