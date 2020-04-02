Live 5 Classroom: Live 5’s Lillian Donahue explains what it’s like to be a reporter

By Patrick Phillips | April 2, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT - Updated April 2 at 2:05 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be a journalist, Live 5 News’ Lillian Donahue can tell you.

During the closure of schools, the Live 5 News team is hosting “Live 5 Classroom” live on our Facebook page Tuesday and Thursday afternoons to provide additional materials to keep children engaged in learning at home.

During Thursday’s Facebook Live, Donahue will explain a day in the life of a television journalist, from story idea to the finished product on the air.

Live 5 Classroom! What’s it like to be a reporter? Lillian Donahue - Live 5 News breaks down her day to day and can answer your questions.

To watch, “Like” the Live 5 News Facebook page. The live stream will begin at 2 p.m.

And be sure to check back every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m.

