Live 5 Classroom: Live 5’s Lillian Donahue explains what it’s like to be a reporter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be a journalist, Live 5 News’ Lillian Donahue can tell you.
During the closure of schools, the Live 5 News team is hosting “Live 5 Classroom” live on our Facebook page Tuesday and Thursday afternoons to provide additional materials to keep children engaged in learning at home.
During Thursday’s Facebook Live, Donahue will explain a day in the life of a television journalist, from story idea to the finished product on the air.
