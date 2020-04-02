Live 5 Scambusters: Scammers want your stimulus check as much as you

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Scam artists are trying a variety of tricks to get their hands on your stimulus relief check before you do.
The FBI, the FTC, and the Attorney General have all issued recent scam warnings about the upcoming relief checks from the government.
Those warnings have been around even before the federal government approved the $2 trillion stimulus package to provide relief to Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.
New examples of scams have been popping up ever since. One scam involves a text message claiming “Your 1,000 dollar assistance check is ready” and it includes a link get the money. That link could include malware or may take you to a website to get your personal information.
Another text message asks if you “Need funds due to the pandemic?” This text message even includes a personalized link. The FBI put out a warning about a text offering $100 “stimulus” payments to loyal Costco customers. These are all attempts to steal your personal information.
Another scam attempt showed up in the mailbox. In a Facebook post, a Florida man explained how a check arrived at his house from the Stimulus Relief Program. The check for $3,344.68 also came with a letter from the Economic Automotive Stimulus Program. The check turns out to be a bait and switch to lure people to a pop-up auto sale.
If you have questions about the relief payment from the government, you can find more information at irs.gov/coronavirus.
If you have a scam story to share, email Kyle Jordan at scams@live5news.com.
