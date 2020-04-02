Man accused of killing Nev. trooper was paranoid over coronavirus, court documents say

Sgt. Ben Jenkins #4196 was killed in the line of duty on Friday, March 27, 2020. He had stopped to assist a motorist on US-93 in the White Pine county area. During this contact, the motorist open fired on Sgt. Ben Jenkins, who was struck and killed. The motorist stole the Sergeant's uniform and fled the scene in Sgt. Jenkins' patrol vehicle. A fallen law enforcement officer never travels alone and first responders from all over Nevada and neighboring states escorted Sgt. Jenkins' procession. Citizens lined the route as the procession passed by and paid their respects. Thank you to every agency that helped bring him home to Elko. Rest easy, Sgt. Jenkins. We've got it from here. FULL LENGTH VERSION: https://youtu.be/iM6mKsTPeGE ___ 47-year-old Sgt. Jenkins was an Elko native who devoted his life to public service and to serving Nevadans. He began working for the Highway Patrol in March 2008 as a Trooper in Jackpot and was promoted to Sergeant in Elko in 2017. Prior to NHP, he was a training officer for the Nevada State Fire Marshal Division, a crew supervisor for the Nevada Division of Forestry, an Assistant Fire Chief for the Spring Creek Volunteer Fire Department, and a veteran of both the Army National Guard and Air National Guard. In 2011, Jenkins received the Nevada Department of Public Safety's highest honor, the Gold Medal of Valor, which is presented to officers who perform an extraordinary act of heroism. To help the Jenkins family directly, two bank accounts have been established. Injured Police Officers Fund has created accounts at Wells Fargo Bank (#5906636682) and Nevada State Bank (#5795937738) where the family will receive 100% of the donations. Donations can also be made online via here: https://ipof.vegas/donate. These are two approved official bank accounts established for the family by the Injured Police Officers Fund.