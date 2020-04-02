Man charged in May cat-throwing incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say they filed a criminal charge against a man shown throwing a cat against a wall in a video circulated on social media last year.
Brian Richardson faces a charge of ill treatment of animals, Capt. Roger Antonio said. Richardson was arrested Wednesday.
Deputies said in November they were investigating after learning of a video circulating on social media showing a man at a West Ashley pet grooming business throwing the cat.
The video was recorded on May 19, 2019, and posted to YouTube, an incident report states. Deputies say they learned of the incident in November after it began circulating on Facebook.
The video shows a female employee attempting to groom "what appears to be a long haired brown tabby cat," the report states. "The cat is clearly uncomfortable with the situation and is attempting to get away from the groomer."
The report states the employee then asked a shirtless man who walks into the frame for help. He walks to the grooming table, sits down and holds the cat.
The report states the man gets "more and more aggressive with the cat" as the cat gets "increasingly agitated" and around the 7-minute mark, the cat "struggles wildly and appears to bite Richardson."
“His response to this is to pick the cat up off the table, turn around and forcefully throw the cat against the wall,” the report states.
Jail records show a judge set bail at $1,500 on the charge.
