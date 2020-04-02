Man police say barricaded himself after assaulting man with hatchet in custody

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a man with a hatchet and then barricading himself from police in an apartment.
Antwaun Amerson has been arrested and charged with 2nd-degree assault and battery.
Just before 11:00 p.m. Wednesday, Charleston County deputies responded to an apartment located on the 1500 block of Fort Johnson Road for a report of someone who attempted to assault a man with a hatchet.
The victim told to authorities that Amerson hit him following a conversation the to were involved in. When the victim tried to use his bicycle to get some distance between himself and Amerson, Amerson reportedly attempted to hit the victim in the head with the hatchet.
Deputies say the suspect barricaded himself when the attempted to confront him.
After several attempts to get Amerson to leave the apartment, SWAT broke the front window and Amerson stepped out, according to a police report. He was then taken into custody.
