Mount Pleasant ‘Stay at Home’ order takes effect

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The “Stay at Home” proclamation Mount Pleasant’s mayor announced earlier this week took effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday.
Through April 15, the proclamation orders town residents to stay at home for the next 14 days.
The order allows people to leave home to buy groceries, go to the pharmacy and other essential places.
Haynie says the goal is to stop folks from congregating.
"You are not stuck at home, you are safe at home,” Mayor Will Haynie said Tuesday when he announced the proclamation. He said there is enough support on town council to “not overturn this proclamation.”
Haynie said the town will follow the CDC guidelines for which businesses are classified as “essential.” It also puts a temporary stop to short-term rentals.
Mount Pleasant Police Chief Carl Ritchie met with the managers of Home Depot and both Lowes locations Wednesday and reviewed efforts to protect the safety and health of their employees and customers as other businesses have been doing. Those safety measures include taping the recommended six foot distances across their floors, placing signs as reminders and constructing protective barriers at registers.
“We applaud businesses like Costco, Trader Joes, Greenwise Market and many others in town who have already been taking extra steps to promote safety,” Mount Pleasant Police Inspector Chris Rosier said.
“This storm has hit," Haynie said Tueday on the need for such a proclamation. "This is not like a hurricane that we are waiting to hit our shore and see where it might come from, and then assess the damage afterwards. This storm is already here.”
Haynie declared a state of emergency on March 16. The town’s “Stay at Home” proclamation extended that state of emergency through April 15 as well.
