Police arrest 7th suspect in shooting that injured 4

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - A North Charleston man is the seventh to face charges in a March shooting in Hanahan that sent four people to the hospital.
Shane Zachary Wayne Driggers, of North Charleston, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to Hanahan Police.
The shooting happened on Edinburgh Drive on March 23 and sent four to the hospital, police said. The following day, investigators announced the arrest of five people, including one 16-year-old. Police announced the arrest of a sixth suspect, a 17-year-old, on Wednesday.
Hanahan Police say all suspects in connection with the shooting on Edinburgh Drive have been arrested. During the course of the investigation, multiple firearms and “a substantial amount” of illegal narcotics were seized.
Police thanked the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the North Charleston Police Department, and the US Marshal Service for their help in the investigation.
Driggers was being held in the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.
