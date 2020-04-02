Police: Man arrested while breaking into unlocked vehicle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say they arrested a Mount Pleasant man while he broke into a vehicle.
Kevin Lamar Alston, 52, is charged with breaking into a motor vehicle, according to police spokesman Charles Francis.
A police officer was patrolling the area of Dingle Street toward Congress Street at approximately 4 a.m. when he noticed someone inside a parked vehicle.
The officer stopped, got out of his patrol car and asked the man if the vehicle belonged to him, Francis said.
The man said no and quickly began walking away from the officer and was arrested after a brief foot chase, Francis said.
Police say the vehicle was left unlocked at the time of the break-in.
The police department asks residents to:
- Always keep valuables out of sight or in the trunk
- Never leave valuables in unattended vehicles
- Always lock your vehicle
- Notify the police of any suspicious activity
“The Charleston Police Department continues to appreciate the support of the community during this unique time for our country,” Francis said. “We will remain vigilant to ensure the safety of our citizenry and their property.”
Alston was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
