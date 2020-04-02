Roper St. Francis Health reports 17 new COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Health officials say the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed among patients at their facility has reached 82.
Roper spokesman Andy Lyons said 17 new patients were reported in the last 24 hours.
"Five of our 82 confirmed patients still are being cared for in one of our hospitals, with no new COVID-19 confirmed patient admissions in the past 24 hours," Lyons said.
He said an additional 21 suspected patients are isolated across our hospitals and waiting for test results.
Seven of the 82 confirmed cases are Roper St. Francis Health staffers but none of them are hospitalized, Lyons said.
