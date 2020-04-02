SC lawmaker pushes effort to cover first responders under workers’ comp

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A state lawmaker said he hopes to help cover first responders who get sick from the coronavirus.
Rep. Russell Fry has drafted up a bill that would allow them to get resources through workers’ comp.
Fry says the purpose of the legislation is to make a presumption in the law that healthcare workers and first responders who get the coronavirus, got it from work.
"This would obviously cover medical expenses, pay to some extent, and really is an effort to show no matter what, how long you served, how long you worked, if you get this condition we're going to cover you through workers' comp if you need it," Fry said.
The effort comes after concerns from various organizations about those on the front lines of the pandemic.
Bill Pesature is the vice president of the Professional Firefighter Association of South Carolina and says he supports this effort because first responders need to be protected.
“I was notified that there are six firefighters that have been quarantined, so you start to analyze that over time. Eventually we’re going to run out of first responders,” Pesature said. “This is a concern that we’ve had from the very beginning and now it’s starting to manifest itself.”
Fry said they are hopeful that this could potentially be done through an executive order in the governor’s office or through an administrative change within the state government.
If not, he does have legislation ready to go just in case.
