S.C. nonprofit helping people register for benefits by phone

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With many people newly unemployed or experiencing economic struggles because of COVID-19, a statewide nonprofit is making it easier for people to find the resources they need.
SC Thrive has a contact center people facing instability or hard times can call to apply for benefits over the phone.
“Our mission is to lead South Carolinian’s to stability by providing innovative and efficient access to quality of life resources," SC Thrive CEO Tricia Richardson said. “The SC Thrive Contact Center is set up to help people during situations like this. The applications we offer provide access to healthcare services families and individuals may need and money to stretch their grocery budgets.”
South Carolinian’s can call the SC Thrive Contact Center at 800-726-8774. They are open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
You can call to apply for benefits such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Medicaid, or for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families.
When you call you can talk to a benefits counselor who will walk you through an application in about 30 minutes.
You will need to have your social security number and income information on hand.
Filling out an in-person application is difficult right now and SC Thrive says there is an extreme increase in South Carolinian's trying to apply for benefits.
They say the phone process saves time because you don't have to leave your home, but also because applications typically arrive at the office automatically when done electronically.
Their website also offers free online tax filing through Trident United Way.
With SC Thrive, individuals making $65,000 or less a year and married couples filing jointly making $95,000 or less a year, can file their own taxes absolutely free.
If you call, you can ask to speak to a regional staff member in Charleston, who works out of Trident United Way.
