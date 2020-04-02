SC school districts file for food-requirement waivers as COVID-19 affects the supply chain

“Since we changed our delivery model, we are providing more shelf-stable items and items that are easily transportable,” the director said in a statement. “There have been issues with the supply chain. In these cases, we have moved to direct shipping from the manufacturer. We anticipate having a few issues with the supply chain because most districts are trying to use the same items, which in turn, a strain on supply. Supply chain issues have also caused delays in estimated times of arrivals (could be three to four weeks for some items) and the amount that can be delivered. For example, one of our most recent deliveries was cut down by more than half of what we ordered.”