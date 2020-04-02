SC school districts file for food-requirement waivers as COVID-19 affects the supply chain

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The coronavirus has affected what foods and beverages may be available for school districts to provide to hungry children while their classrooms are closed.
Meanwhile, districts across the state are seeing an increase in families accessing the free meals for their kids.
“The demand is growing; I would say daily,” SC Dept. of Education’s Director of Health and Nutrition Ronald Jones said.
Charleston County School District officials said the Lowcountry’s largest district has seen a six percent increase each day in demand nearly every day.
CCSD’s team has distributed more than 62,000 meals per week since schools closed in March.
“We just need to be thinking what happens if we get to a point where the staffs that are in place can’t continue to do their work, how we’re going to then fill those gaps,” Jones said. “There are certain meal components that need to be provided in every meal for the districts to be provided a reimbursement from the USDA.”
USDA reimbursements cover the costs associated with school feeding programs, and CCSD is one of several districts which have applied for a waiver to keep that funding while providing food items that don’t necessarily meet the government’s requirements for payback.
“Right from the beginning we’ve been hearing about food shortages,” Jones said.
CCSD’s waiver is related to vegetable sub-groups.
The district’s nutrition services executive director said their team is still serving vegetables, but normally they would need to have legumes and a starchy vegetable every week on the cycle menu.
Due to availability and making transporting of the meals easier though, CCSD has received a waiver.
“Since we changed our delivery model, we are providing more shelf-stable items and items that are easily transportable,” the director said in a statement. “There have been issues with the supply chain. In these cases, we have moved to direct shipping from the manufacturer. We anticipate having a few issues with the supply chain because most districts are trying to use the same items, which in turn, a strain on supply. Supply chain issues have also caused delays in estimated times of arrivals (could be three to four weeks for some items) and the amount that can be delivered. For example, one of our most recent deliveries was cut down by more than half of what we ordered.”
Officials said their team will have to be creative in gathering items for the meal, but the stance for their team is “We got this!”
Since schools closed and Grab & Go sites were provided along with bus drop-off locations, CCSD has averaged about 62,070 meals per week.
For the first two weeks, breakfast and lunch meals were provided every day, Monday through Friday.
This week, the district moved to Monday-Wednesday-Friday distributions, but they are still providing breakfast and lunch for each weekday.
CCSD’s Nutrition Services estimated they are now serving more than 6,200 children a day.
“Food and Nutrition Service has provided nationwide approval for states to locally waive specific meal pattern requirements, as needed, to support access to nutritious meals when certain foods are not available due to COVID-19,” a memorandum from Jones stated. “The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) continues to emphasize the importance that School Food Authorities (SFAs) maintain and meet the nutrition standards for each Program to the greatest extent possible. We will review requests on a case-by-case basis and approval will be granted based on requests that are targeted and justified based upon disruptions to the availability of food products resulting from unprecedented impacts of COVID-19.”
